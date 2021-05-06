Local authorities seek assistance in locating Thibodaux woman wanted for probation violation

From the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office: Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., announced that a Thibodaux City Court Warrant for Probation Violation has been issued for Windy Mary Chiasson.





Her last known address is 141 Durocher Street in Chackbay. Deputy Marshals assisted by Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate her at the above address, but vicious dogs prevented them from entering the fenced area near the residence.