Local man and woman, known felons, arrested on narcotics charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a pair of suspects on charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Shawn Terez Taplett, 27, and Shakeira J. Taplett, 25, were arrested on charges in connection with the investigation.

On September 3rd , shortly before 9:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were alerted to information of the location of a wanted suspect, who was previously identified as Shawn Terez Taplett. Agents learned that a vehicle known to be connected to Shawn was seen in the area of East Tunnel Blvd, and immediately responded to the area.

On August 29th , TPSO Narcotics Agents encountered a male suspect in a Westside of Houma neighborhood, which led to the discovery of illegal narcotics in plain view inside a vehicle, with unrestricted access to a minor child who was unstrained and unsupervised in the car. As Agents continued their investigation, a male suspect emerged holding a handgun clearly visible in his hand, who Agents immediately identified as Shawn Taplett. When Taplett observed the Agents, he fled the area on foot to evade capture, discarding the weapon during his escape. A closer inspection of the weapon revealed a modification made to the handgun, which enabled it to be fully automatic. Agents were unable to locate Shawn Taplett at the time of the incident, and a multitude of arrest warrants were obtained in connection with the investigation.

The encounter was concerning to Agents, who possessed knowledge that Shawn Taplett was a know convicted felon in connection with an Attempted 2nd Degree Murder investigation from 2019 in Terrebonne parish, along with numerous additional felony convictions from 2015 – present.

As Agents arrived in the area of East Tunnel Blvd and Grand Caillou Road, they observed the vehicle, and performed a traffic stop of the vehicle with the assistance of the Houma Police Department. At the time of the initial stop, Agents observed the driver to attempt to make an erratic turn as though the vehicle would attempt to flee, before pulling to the side of the roadway. Authorities converged on the vehicle and located Shawn Taplett in the driver seat, who was immediately removed and taken into custody as he passively resisted the arrest. Authorities also discovered an additional passenger in the front seat, later identified as Shakeira Taplett, along

with a young minor child unrestrained in the back seat.

At the time of Shawn’s arrest, Agents observed indicators of illegal drug activity on the driver side floorboard, and removed the occupants from the vehicle. Due to the discovery of evidence, a TPSO K-9 completed an open-air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of illegal narcotics. At the completion of the search, Agents located distribution amounts of Xanax, Ecstasy, Marijuana, Drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics, and a firearm later determined to have an obliterated serial number.

Further investigation revealed that Shakeira Taplett was also a convicted felon, and present in the vehicle where the illegal narcotics and weapon was located. Shawn Terez Taplett was arrested on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS I(Ecstasy), Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS IV(Xanax), Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS I(Marijuana), Possession of drug paraphernalia, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, Illegal us of a controlled substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, Resisting an officer, and Child passenger restraint. Shawn Taplett was also arrested on outstanding warrants connected to the August 29th incident, which consisted of numerous narcotics and weapons related violations. Shawn was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $522,500.00 bond by local judges.

Shakeira J. Taplett was arrested on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS I(Ecstasy), Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS IV(Xanax), Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS I(Marijuana), Possession of drug paraphernalia, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and Illegal us of a controlled substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age. Shakeira was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $164,000.00 bond by local judges.

The minor child was released to a concerned adult, without injury. The identity of the child will not be released due to the nature of the case.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Divisions, for their relentless dedication to bringing narcotics offenders in our parish to justice. Sheriff Soignet would also like to personally thank the Houma Police Department for their assistance in the investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our ability to bring offenders to justice is more effective when the Law Enforcement work together for the betterment of the community. Community. I am grateful that our agencies were able to take these dangerous offenders into custody without serious circumstances. Our community is a safer place with them behind bars.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.