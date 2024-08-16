Local man arrested for breaking windows of several local businesses

Houma Police Department makes arrest for recent vehicle burglaryAugust 16, 2024
On August 15, 2024, officers investigated a case of criminal damage where a witness observed a subject, identified as Dale Neil, breaking the front windows of several businesses with rocks. The affected businesses include Citi Trends, Pizza Hut, Furniture City, Dollar General, Ollie’s, Rose’s, and O’Reilly Auto Parts. Mr. Neil admitted responsibility for all the damage.
He was arrested and transported to TPCJC, where he was booked for (7) counts of felony criminal damage and two outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.