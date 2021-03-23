Lockport Man Arrested for Assault With a Firearm

Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. announced the arrest of a Lockport man for aggravated assault with a firearm. Barry J. LeBlanc, age 53, was arrested Sunday evening following the investigation.

On March 21, 2021 at approximately 8:24PM, officers with the Lockport Police Department were dispatched to a residence on School Street in reference to a reported assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim who advised that LeBlanc walked outside brandishing a pistol and made threats to him. The victim stated that LeBlanc said that he would kill him if he went onto his property again. The victim advised that LeBlanc has made threats to him before but this is the first time he actually brandished a pistol. At no time did the victim go onto LeBlanc’s property. The victim was placing his trash by the curb for collection when confronted by LeBlanc.

Officers were able to locate LeBlanc at his residence and he was taken into custody without incident. Officers were able to determine that the pistol in LeBlanc’s possession was a realistic looking BB gun.

LeBlanc was arrested and booked accordingly into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond was set at $10,000.00.