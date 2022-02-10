Homeless Lockport Man Arrested for Drug Law Violation

Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. announced the arrest of a Lockport man for drug law violations. Shane Michael Allemand, age 44, was arrested Wednesday morning following the investigation.

On February 9, 2022 at approximately 10:44 A.M., Officers with the Lockport Police Department were dispatched to the Lockport Civic Complex in reference to Mr. Allemand being in the restroom at the Civic Complex. Officers were advised of Mr. Allemand being the restroom for an inordinate amount of time, shaving and bathing while there. Officers then made contact with Mr. Allemand and took him into custody for vagrancy. Mr. Allemand admitted to currently being homeless and that is why he was at the Civic Complex restroom. During the search of Mr. Allemand, Officers located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Allemand was arrested and booked accordingly into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Vagrancy/Loitering. His bond was set at $10,000.00.