Lockport Man Arrested for Sending Lewd Messages and Photos to 13-year-old Girl

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Lockport man for allegedly sending lewd text messages and photos to a 13-year-old girl. Scott Boudreaux Jr., 19, was arrested on Thursday.

Earlier this year, juvenile detectives began an investigation into Boudreaux after learning he had sent sexually explicit text messages and photos to a 13-year-old girl. Through investigation, they found evidence that Boudreaux sent the messages to the juvenile using his girlfriend’s smartphone. Detectives then obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On the evening of Thursday, April 28, 2023, an officer with the Lockport Police Department located Boudreaux in the Town of Lockport and made contact with him. As Boudreaux saw deputies approaching, he started running but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Boudreaux was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on a warrant for computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He was additionally charged with resisting an officer. Bail is set at $77,500.