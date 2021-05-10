Lockport man arrested for Sex Offender Violation

Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. announced the arrest of a Lockport man for sex offender violation. Chad Michael Triche, 45, was arrested Sunday evening following the investigation.

On May 9, 2021 at approximately 7:02 p.m., officers with the Lockport Police Department were conducting normal patrols when they located Triche parked in his vehicle at the Bayou Side Park. Officers were aware of Triche being a registered sex offender through prior contacts. Officers also observed several children present and playing at the Bayou Side Park.

Officers made contact with Triche and confirmed that he is a Tier 3 sex offender. Triche then stated he was aware that he is prohibited from being at the Bayou Side Park. Officers took Triche into custody without incident.