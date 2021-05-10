Lockport man arrested for Sex Offender Violation

LPSO: Detectives investigating Saturday evening shooting on LA 182 in RacelandMay 10, 2021
Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. announced the arrest of a Lockport man for sex offender violation. Chad Michael Triche, 45, was arrested Sunday evening following the investigation.
On May 9, 2021 at approximately 7:02 p.m., officers with the Lockport Police Department were conducting normal patrols when they located Triche parked in his vehicle at the Bayou Side Park. Officers were aware of Triche being a registered sex offender through prior contacts. Officers also observed several children present and playing at the Bayou Side Park.
Officers made contact with Triche and confirmed that he is a Tier 3 sex offender. Triche then stated he was aware that he is prohibited from being at the Bayou Side Park. Officers took Triche into custody without incident.
Triche was arrested and booked accordingly into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Unlawful Presence of a Sex Offender (Felony). His bond was set at $10,000.00.