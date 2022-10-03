Lockport Man Charged with Sex Crimes Involving Juveniles

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with sex crimes involving juveniles. Cullen Curole, 24, was arrested on September 30, 2022.

In late September 2022, juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Curole. Through investigation, detectives learned Curole allegedly touched three juveniles inappropriately. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On September 30, detectives made contact with Curole. He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with sexual battery (forcible fondling) and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bail is set at $300,000.

Due to the nature of this crime, no further details will be released.