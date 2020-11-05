Lockport man charged with third degree rape involving teenager

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with Third Degree Rape involving a teenage girl. Derine Harris, 24, was arrested and booked on Tuesday, November 3.

Through investigation, detectives learned the alleged incident occurred at a gathering on the night of October 29, 2020, at a residence on North Willow Street in Lockport. The teenage girl attended and had consumed alcoholic beverages. While the girl was impaired, Harris engaged in sexual activity with the her. During questioning, Harris admitted to knowing the girl’s age and that she was impaired at the time of the incident.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Third Degree Rape. Bail is set at $50,000.