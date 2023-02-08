Lockport Man on Parole Found with Meth and Fentanyl

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre a Lockport man on parole was arrested after being found with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Roland Collins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday.

Through investigation, narcotics agents had obtained a warrant for Collins’ arrest for distribution of methamphetamine. He also had a warrant for contempt of court. On February 7, 2021, narcotics agents accompanied agents of Louisiana Probation and Parole for a compliance check on Collins at his residence on Cassidy Lane in Lockport. When the agents arrived, they immediately made contact with Collins and took him into custody. He was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his pockets. Inside the residence, agents found additional methamphetamine, fentanyl and other paraphernalia. In all, agents seized several ounces of methamphetamine.

As agents attempted to place Collins into the back of a patrol unit for transport to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, he resisted. Agents had to physically place him inside the car. He was transported to the complex in Thibodaux and subsequently booked on the aforementioned warrants. He was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. Bail is set at $302,000. He has also been ordered to pay $351.50 in fines and costs per the contempt of court charge. He is additionally being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.