Louisiana Residents Sentenced on Felony Charges for Selling Harvested Wild Ducks

Two Louisiana men were sentenced in the Western District Federal Court of Louisiana in Shreveport for migratory game bird violations.

On May 20, Frank Canizaro Jr., 34, of Mansfield, was sentenced for felony sale of migratory game birds and received 24 months of supervised probation during which time he will not be allowed to possess a hunting or fishing license.

On July 6, Jason Cordova, 54, of Logansport, was sentenced for felony sale of migratory game birds and received 18 months of supervised probation and ordered to attend an outpatient substance abuse program.

Both men are now convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms for life.

The case stems from a joint investigation between the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) into the illegal sale of harvested waterfowl during the 2016-17 waterfowl season. LDWF undercover agents purchased harvested waterfowl from Cordova and from Canizaro Jr. on seven separate occasions.

On July 28, 2021, Cordova and Canizaro were indicted in Western District Federal Court for the unlawful sale of waterfowl.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Moody, Western District of Louisiana.