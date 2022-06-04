Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

On June 3, 2022, shortly before midnight, Louisiana State Police was requested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their deputies. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

The initial investigation revealed at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of narcotics activity occurring at a residence in the 300 block of Grace Street. As deputies arrived at the residence, 18-year-old Joshua Babin of Houma approached the door with a firearm in his hand. A deputy gave commands for Babin to drop the firearm, but he pointed the weapon towards the deputy. This resulted in a deputy discharging their service weapon and striking Babin.

Babin was transported to University Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The deputies were uninjured and no other injuries were reported during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency and the Houma Police Department assisted with processing the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.