Louisiana State Police investigating officer involved deadly shooting in Lafourche Parish

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting incident involving the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an armed individual involved in a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of West 133rd Street. Upon arrival, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and an officer with the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department were fired upon by a subject at the residence. This resulted in the Harbor Police officer discharging his service weapon and striking the subject who was later identified as 32-year-old Geraldo Reyes of Cut Off. Reyes ultimately died at the scene. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this officer-involved shooting and the scene is being processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.