Louisiana State Police releases all videos from Ronald Greene arrest

May 21, 2021

Although the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities, LSP has obtained authority to release the entirety of the incident videos and facts related to the investigative timeline and process.  While the premature release of investigative files and video evidence can have a negative effect on the criminal justice proceedings of any investigation, LSP remains confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation.

Below are detailed timelines of the incident, links to the full unredacted body camera videos, and notable facts being misrepresented in the media forum.



Viewers are cautioned about the graphic nature, language, and content of the videos.

Video Links can be obtained from the LSP You Tube page using the following link:

  • Lt. Clary Body Worn Camera

o   Video 1: https://youtu.be/U2gebKPPQnI

o   Video 2: https://youtu.be/KpY-m3K8Gdw



o   Video 3: https://youtu.be/XPnLOal71UI

o   Video 1: https://youtu.be/zzbF1yElnto

o   Video 2: https://youtu.be/_YAgTZrp9cY



 

Ronald Greene In-Custody Death Investigative Timeline:

  • 05/10/19 – 0045 Troop F Commander notified of Troop F pursuit/confrontation with Greene
  • 05/10/19 – 0122 Troop F Commander notified of Greene’s passing, responds along with Bureau of Investigations (BOI)
  • 05/10/19 – 0241 BOI Commander confirms that LSP Criminal Investigations Division Monroe Field Office (CID-Monroe) is en-route to investigate
  • 05/10/19 – 0544 Troop F Commander posts Command Duty Journal entry
  • 05/10/19 – KNOE, KTVE, Monroe News Star post stories citing LSP as source noting pursuit, struggle, and death
  • 05/10/19 – CID-Monroe immediately commences investigation
  • 08/20/19 – CID-Monroe submits case to the Lincoln Parish DA
  • 09/09/19 – CID-Monroe follows up with DA, nothing further needed
  • 02/20/20 – CID-Monroe provides case file to DOJ/FBI
  • August of 2020 – Lincoln DA finishes LSP case review; however, he reserves right to revisit pending DOJ review therefore case remains open
  • 08/25/20 – Appointing Authority directs Internal Affairs to begin Admin Investigation into Use of Force

 

Disciplinary Findings:

Hollingsworth



Trooper Hollingsworth sustained on the below violations with final disciplinary decision of Termination

1. Body-Worn Camera and In-Car Camera Systems

2. Use of Force


3. Unsatisfactory Performance

4. Conduct Unbecoming an Officer

5. Lawful Orders



Prior to Termination, Hollingsworth succumbs to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash

 

DeMoss

Trooper DeMoss sustained on the below violations and received a Letter of Counseling and Letter of Reprimand:



  1. Courtesy

2. Body Worn Camera/In-Car Camera Systems

Trooper DeMoss has been notified of the Department’s intent to terminate and remains on leave pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings related to a separate excessive use of force investigation. These actions are in compliance with the rules of the State Police Commission.

 

York



Trooper York sustained the below violations and received a 50-hour suspension:

  1. Treatment of Prisoners in Custody
  2.  Body Worn Camera/In-Car Camera System Activation

Trooper York served his suspension and returned to active duty pending the outcome of the review by federal and state authorities.





