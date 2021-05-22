Louisiana State Police releases all videos from Ronald Greene arrest

Although the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities, LSP has obtained authority to release the entirety of the incident videos and facts related to the investigative timeline and process. While the premature release of investigative files and video evidence can have a negative effect on the criminal justice proceedings of any investigation, LSP remains confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation.
Below are detailed timelines of the incident, links to the full unredacted body camera videos, and notable facts being misrepresented in the media forum.
Video Links can be obtained from the LSP You Tube page using the following link:
o Video 1: https://youtu.be/U2gebKPPQnI
o Video 2: https://youtu.be/KpY-m3K8Gdw
o Video 3: https://youtu.be/XPnLOal71UI
o Video 1: https://youtu.be/zzbF1yElnto
o Video 2: https://youtu.be/_YAgTZrp9cY
Ronald Greene In-Custody Death Investigative Timeline:
Disciplinary Findings:
Hollingsworth
Trooper Hollingsworth sustained on the below violations with final disciplinary decision of Termination
1. Body-Worn Camera and In-Car Camera Systems
2. Use of Force
3. Unsatisfactory Performance
4. Conduct Unbecoming an Officer
5. Lawful Orders
Prior to Termination, Hollingsworth succumbs to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash
DeMoss
Trooper DeMoss sustained on the below violations and received a Letter of Counseling and Letter of Reprimand:
2. Body Worn Camera/In-Car Camera Systems
Trooper DeMoss has been notified of the Department’s intent to terminate and remains on leave pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings related to a separate excessive use of force investigation. These actions are in compliance with the rules of the State Police Commission.
York
Trooper York sustained the below violations and received a 50-hour suspension:
Trooper York served his suspension and returned to active duty pending the outcome of the review by federal and state authorities.