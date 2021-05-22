Louisiana State Police releases all videos from Ronald Greene arrest

Although the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities, LSP has obtained authority to release the entirety of the incident videos and facts related to the investigative timeline and process. While the premature release of investigative files and video evidence can have a negative effect on the criminal justice proceedings of any investigation, LSP remains confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation.

Below are detailed timelines of the incident, links to the full unredacted body camera videos, and notable facts being misrepresented in the media forum.

Viewers are cautioned about the graphic nature, language, and content of the videos.

Video Links can be obtained from the LSP You Tube page using the following link:

Lt. Clary Body Worn Camera

o Video 1: https://youtu.be/U2gebKPPQnI

o Video 2: https://youtu.be/KpY-m3K8Gdw

o Video 3: https://youtu.be/XPnLOal71UI

Lt. Clary In-car Camera: https://youtu.be/icFO2qvjE0s

Trooper Hollingsworth Body Worn Camera

o Video 1: https://youtu.be/zzbF1yElnto

o Video 2: https://youtu.be/_YAgTZrp9cY

Trooper York Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/ZbPWcB9bkr8

Trooper York In-Car Camera: https://youtu.be/ndfEElygshc

Trooper DeMoss Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/BexYcAwQx70

Ronald Greene In-Custody Death Investigative Timeline:

05/10/19 – 0045 Troop F Commander notified of Troop F pursuit/confrontation with Greene

05/10/19 – 0122 Troop F Commander notified of Greene’s passing, responds along with Bureau of Investigations (BOI)

05/10/19 – 0241 BOI Commander confirms that LSP Criminal Investigations Division Monroe Field Office (CID-Monroe) is en-route to investigate

05/10/19 – 0544 Troop F Commander posts Command Duty Journal entry

05/10/19 – KNOE, KTVE, Monroe News Star post stories citing LSP as source noting pursuit, struggle, and death

05/10/19 – CID-Monroe immediately commences investigation

08/20/19 – CID-Monroe submits case to the Lincoln Parish DA

09/09/19 – CID-Monroe follows up with DA, nothing further needed

02/20/20 – CID-Monroe provides case file to DOJ/FBI

August of 2020 – Lincoln DA finishes LSP case review; however, he reserves right to revisit pending DOJ review therefore case remains open

08/25/20 – Appointing Authority directs Internal Affairs to begin Admin Investigation into Use of Force

Disciplinary Findings:

Hollingsworth

Trooper Hollingsworth sustained on the below violations with final disciplinary decision of Termination

1. Body-Worn Camera and In-Car Camera Systems

2. Use of Force

3. Unsatisfactory Performance

4. Conduct Unbecoming an Officer

5. Lawful Orders

Prior to Termination, Hollingsworth succumbs to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash

DeMoss

Trooper DeMoss sustained on the below violations and received a Letter of Counseling and Letter of Reprimand:

Courtesy

2. Body Worn Camera/In-Car Camera Systems

Trooper DeMoss has been notified of the Department’s intent to terminate and remains on leave pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings related to a separate excessive use of force investigation. These actions are in compliance with the rules of the State Police Commission.

York

Trooper York sustained the below violations and received a 50-hour suspension:

Treatment of Prisoners in Custody Body Worn Camera/In-Car Camera System Activation

Trooper York served his suspension and returned to active duty pending the outcome of the review by federal and state authorities.