LSP arrests 16 for Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit

In May of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a complaint of criminal fraud against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation continued, investigators identified a group of 16 suspects who were found to have knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents throughout 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have suffered from an accidental injury in order to obtain financial benefits resulting in over $85,000 stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.

As a result of the investigation, the following suspects were arrested and charged with various statutes relating to Medical Insurance Fraud and Theft.

Arrested in Terrebonne Parish:

35-year-old Georgie Jones of Houma : L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (1 Count) and L.R.S. 14:67B (4) Misd. Theft (Less than $1,000)

: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (1 Count) and L.R.S. 14:67B (4) Misd. Theft (Less than $1,000) 63-year-old Katie Pierre of Houma : L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count)

: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count) 42-year-old Latonya Bergeron of Houma : L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (14 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (1) Felony Theft (Over $25,000) (1 Count)

: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (14 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (1) Felony Theft (Over $25,000) (1 Count) 33-year-old Megean Pierre of Houma : L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (11 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count)

: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (11 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count) 36-year-old Nicholas Ward of Houma : L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (3 Counts)

: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (3 Counts) 41-year-old Rayne Pierre of Gonzales : L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (11 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count)

: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (11 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count) 54-year-old Saundra Smith of Houma : L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count)

: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (2) Felony Theft (Over $5,000) (1 Count) 43-year-old Tamara Matthews of Houma : L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (1 Count) and L.R.S. 14:67B (3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count)

: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (1 Count) and L.R.S. 14:67B (3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count) 49-year-old Yolanda Tillman of Houma: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (6 Counts) and L.R.S. 14:67B (3) Felony Theft (Less than $5,000) (1 Count)

Arrested in Lafourche Parish:

36-year-old Nikita Gilton of Thibodaux: L.R.S. 22:1924 General (Medical) Insurance Fraud (2 Counts)

The following individuals are still wanted at this time:

48-year-old Herman E. Verdin Jr. of Houma

34-year-old Christopher J. Walls of Houma

38-year-old Perry J. Pierre of Houma

48-year-old Corey Butler of Houma

58-year-old James T. Lathan of Raceland

38-year-old Darrel D. Charles of Raceland

Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit worked closely with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.

The public plays an integral role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is strongly urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. Anyone with information regarding the wanted subjects should contact Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft – Houma Field Office at (985) 876-8834 Ext. 215.