LPSO: Agents arrest convicted felon found with drugs, firearm

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a convicted felon. Arrondrick Shelby Jr., 23, of Raceland faces several charges including possession of drugs and a firearm.

On the afternoon of May 2, 2021, deputies investigated a complaint that Shelby had pulled a gun out and pointed at another man during a verbal altercation on Brocato Lane in Raceland. Deputies were unable to locate Shelby at that time and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Through investigation, narcotics agents learned Shelby was in possession of narcotics as well as firearms. Agents obtained a search warrant for Shelby’s residence on Brocato Lane. On May 6, 2021, agents contacted Shelby at his residence and he was taken into custody. During the search, agents found approximately 200 grams of marijuana in small individually wrapped plastic bags as well as a handgun with an extended magazine.

Shelby was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Bail is set at $75,000, but he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

