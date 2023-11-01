LPSO and Thibodaux Police Agents Arrest Two Drug Dealers

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a joint narcotics operation with the Thibodaux Police Department resulted in the arrest of two drug dealers. Corbin Butler, 31, and Ray Jackson, 43, both of Thibodaux, were arrested last week.

As part of an investigation into Butler, LPSO narcotics agents and Thibodaux Police Narcotics were able to obtain arrest warrants for Butler and a search warrant for his apartment. When agents arrived at the apartment, Butler was immediately taken into custody. Jackson, who was also present, was also taken into custody due to outstanding warrants.

During the search, agents found over 718 grams of marijuana, more than 64 Xanax pills, 44 Adderall pills, as well as quantities of heroin, promethazine, and hydrocodone. They also found various drug paraphernalia including items commonly used to mix fentanyl with heroin, as well as two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Butler was booked on warrants for distribution of heroin and distribution of heroin and fentanyl. He also faces charges stemming from the search including illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, and operation/creation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, Adderall, Xanax, and hydrocodone. Bail is set at $293,000.

Jackson was booked on four outstanding warrants for contempt of court stemming from previous drug charges. He was also found to have heroin in his possession. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. His bail is set at $361,600, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are possible.