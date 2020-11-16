LPSO: Award being offered for information leading to arrest in Cut Off hardware store theft

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in an investigation into a theft at a hardware store.

Last week, deputies were called to investigate an incident of shoplifting that occurred last month. The theft was recently discovered while the store manager was reviewing surveillance video. On October 16, 2020, a man walked into the store and stole circuit breakers. Seven breakers were found to be missing with a total value of several hundred dollars. The man then exited the store without paying for the items. He then drove away in a dark-colored car with a rusted roof.

Anyone who can identify this man or anyone with any other information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.