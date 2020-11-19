LPSO: Detectives find guns, drugs during arrest of man wanted for cashing fraudulent checks

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Bayou Blue man wanted for cashing fraudulent checks and other similar crimes in the parishes of Lafourche and Terrebonne. Michael Doren Jr., 39, also faces charges gun and drug charges following a search of his home at the time of his arrest.

The investigation into Doren began in October 2020, and deputies recently acquired a warrant in reference to Doren cashing a fraudulent check at a local bank. They also obtained a search warrant for his home as part of the investigation.

On Tuesday, November 17, detectives made contact with Doren at his home in Bayou Blue. During a search of the residence, detectives found fraudulent checks, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, one pistol and one rifle. During questioning, Doren admitted to cashing fraudulent checks.

Doren was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged in Lafourche Parish with Monetary Instrument Abuse, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail on those charges is set at $21,300. He was also booked on the outstanding warrants for Terrebonne Parish for four counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse and one count of Bank Fraud. Bail for the Terrebonne charges is set at $80,000.

The investigation into Doren is continuing.