LPSO Detectives Investigating Burglary Aboard a Crew Barge

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary on a crew barge in Larose.

On Monday, deputies were called to a reported burglary aboard a crew barge docked in the 1800 block of LA Highway 24 in Larose. Several items of value were stolen including televisions, tools, copper and an industrial battery. Investigators determined the crime occurred sometime between Friday evening, September 9, 2022, and the following morning.

Anyone with any knowledge of this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.