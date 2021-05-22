LPSO Detectives Investigating Deadly Stabbing in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a homicide of a Raceland man. Kim Kol Ker, 66, was found dead of an apparent stabbing early Friday morning.

At around 12:45 a.m. on May 21, 2021, a family member discovered him at his residence in the 100 block of Morristown Road in Raceland. Deputies and detectives responded, and the investigation is continuing.

No arrests have yet been made as the incident remains under investigation. As the investigation continues, detectives are asking for the public’s assistance. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.