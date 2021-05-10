LPSO: Detectives investigating Saturday evening shooting on LA 182 in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident between two vehicles traveling on a Raceland highway Saturday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

At around 7 p.m. on May 8, 2021, deputies and detectives and responded to several calls of a shooting involving two vehicles traveling in Raceland. Investigators learned the incident began on the LA 182 north bridge spanning Bayou Lafourche. On the bridge, someone traveling in a red or maroon Hyundai exited the vehicle and began shooting at occupants in a gray Nissan Maxima. Both vehicles then began traveling west on LA 182 toward Bayou Blue. As they were traveling west, additional shots were fired.

Investigators located the Nissan in Raceland with damage from at least one round. Detectives also recovered several bullet casings from the area of the incident.

No arrests have yet been made as the incident remains under investigation. As the investigation continues, detectives are asking for the public’s assistance. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.