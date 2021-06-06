LPSO Detectives Investigating Shooting Death in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are currently investigating a shooting on Hyland Drive in Thibodaux that has resulted in one man’s death.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

More information will be released as it can be made available.