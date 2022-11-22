Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022.

Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St. Louis Streets and the second round of shots fired taking place near LA Highway One and Greenville Street. Sheriff Webre further stated, “the cooperation given to us by eyewitnesses quickly enable detectives to narrow their search to the specific vehicles involved, and suspects from both vehicles were apprehended and taken into custody without incident before 11:30 a.m.” This investigation is ongoing and thankfully, no one was injured in today’s altercation.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStopperBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.