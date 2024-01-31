LPSO Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Burglary of 30 Firearms

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to solve a burglary committed last fall in Cut Off in which as many as 30 firearms were stolen.

At some point between mid-October to mid-November 2023, a burglary occurred at a property located on East 57th Street in Cut Off. Investigators found signs of forced entry. As many as 30 firearms were stolen, including shotguns and hunting rifles. Most of these firearms were collectibles.

Detectives have exhausted all leads in this case and are asking the public for assistance. Anyone who may have any information helpful in solving this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.