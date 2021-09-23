LPSO: Detectives seek to identify truck owner in looting investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle owner wanted for questioning in reference to a looting investigation.



On September 20, 2021, deputies responded to the 100 block of Buford Street in Raceland. A property owner reported three metal canopies and a metal chair had been stolen from the side of a building. Surveillance cameras captured an image of a Dodge Ram 1500 truck and trailer into which the items were loaded and hauled away just after 1 p.m. on September 17, 2021.

Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying this truck owner. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

 


