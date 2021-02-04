LPSO: Detectives Seeking to Identify Man Who Stole Money from Church Donation Box

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person wanted for stealing money from a donation box at a Raceland church.

On February 2, 2021, deputies responded to St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland in reference to a burglary which had occurred overnight. Deputies learned an unknown male subject had entered the candle room at around 2:30 a.m. and stole cash from the donation box inside the room. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect who appears to be a white male dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans, and light-colored shoes. Cameras also captured images of his vehicle – a light-colored minivan.

Anyone who can identify this person, or anyone with any other information about this crime, is asked to submit a tip submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.