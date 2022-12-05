LPSO: Fugitive Wanted for Two Incidents of Violence Arrested During Traffic Stop

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man wanted for two violent incidents. Danny Ougel Jr., 39, was arrested on Friday.

Ougel had outstanding warrants from two prior incidents. On April 22, 2022, he allegedly forced his way into a Galliano residence and struck a man in the head with a hammer. He also broke a television before departing. Then on June 18, 2022, he was involved in a domestic disturbance in which he strangled the victim, and a child was present at the time. Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Ougel following both incidents.

Then, shortly after 5:15 p.m. on December 2, 2022, deputies in the Larose area saw Ougel driving in a vehicle that had a switched license plate. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and approached Ougel who initially provided a false name. When deputies informed Ougel they already knew his identity, he admitted to giving a false name. In addition to the switched plate, Ougel was found to have an expired registration on the vehicle and no insurance.

Ougel was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked on outstanding warrants for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment, home invasion, and simple criminal damage to property. He was additionally charged with resisting an officer, expired vehicle registration, switched license plate, and no insurance. The bail is set at $205,050.