The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in one man’s death. The shooting occurred on the evening of September 7, 2022 in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland. The victim has been pronounced dead at a local hospital after having suffered several apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details, including the victim’s identity, will be released later as they can be made available.