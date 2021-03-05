LPSO: Man Arrested After Shooting Two Dogs Resulting in One’s Death

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Larose man has been arrested after shooting at two dogs, resulting in the death of one. Jason Breaux, 38, is charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and illegal use of weapons.

On February 28, 2021, deputies responded to an incident on Ledet Lane in Larose. Through investigation, deputies learned Breaux owned two pit bulls who had become entangled. In an attempt to separate the dogs, Breaux allegedly began repeatedly punching them. Once they were separated, Breaux retrieved a firearm and intentionally fired rounds at both dogs. One was struck and killed. The other suffered graze wounds from the rounds. Breaux then retrieved the body of the deceased dog and reportedly threw it into Bayou Lafourche.

The incident was reported several hours after it had taken place, and Breaux was not present when deputies arrived. Deputies continued their investigation into the incident and obtained warrants for Breaux’s arrest.

On March 4, 2021, deputies made contact with Breaux and took him into custody. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities. Bail is set at $255,000.