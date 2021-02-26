LPSO: Man Arrested after Stranding Infant Child, Woman on U.S. 90

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man has been arrested after stranding a woman and her infant child on U.S. Highway 90 in Raceland on Thursday afternoon. Dillon Terrebonne, 27, of Cut Off was arrested in Abbeville later that night. He faces charges of domestic abuse with child endangerment and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

At around 4:15 p.m. on February 25, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen who had stopped to assist a woman and child who were stranded along U.S. Highway 90 in Raceland. Through investigation, deputies learned Dillon Terrebonne was driving the woman’s SUV when the two began to argue. At one point, Terrebonne stopped along the highway and exited the vehicle. He walked to the passenger seat where he began striking the woman in the head and strangled her. The woman was able to free herself from Terrebonne and exit the vehicle. Terrebonne then entered the vehicle and began driving off. He then stopped and removed the infant carrier car seat from the vehicle, placed it on the side of the highway, and continued driving westbound. The woman rushed to the infant and secured the child for safety. A passing motorist stopped to assist, and deputies arrived a short time later. The woman and her child were then transported to a safe location.

On Thursday night, officers with the Abbeville Police Department located Terrebonne driving the vehicle, and he was taken into custody. He is being held in Vermillion Parish awaiting transport to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he will be booked on charges including Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation and Child Endangerment and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Total bail has not yet been set.

The investigation into this incident is continuing, and additional charges are possible.