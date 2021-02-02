LPSO: Man charged in domestic incident allegedly involving battery, strangulation, assault with firearm

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported a Raceland man has been arrested following a domestic incident in which he reportedly held a gun to a woman’s head. Richmond Boyd, 63, faces several charges in the case.

On the evening of Sunday, January 31, 2021, deputies received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a possible domestic disturbance at Boyd’s residence. Deputies responded to Boyd’s residence and investigated. Through investigation, deputies discovered Boyd had allegedly committed a battery involving strangulation on a female victim and held a gun to her head. Boyd also reportedly held the woman at the residence against her will and hung up her phone as she was attempting to call for help. He later reportedly disabled the phone as well.

Boyd was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and booked with Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Interfering with Emergency Communication, and False Imprisonment.

He was released Monday morning after posting bail in the amount of $6,500.