LPSO: Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Shooting Incident following Hit-and-Run Crash

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Bayou Blue man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting another man following a hit-and-run crash. Larry Dunn Jr., 41, was arrested following the shooting incident on Tuesday night.

At around 8 p.m. on October 21, 2020, investigators learned a man in his 20s was traveling east in his pickup truck with one passenger on Bayou Blue Bypass Road when Dunn, driving a white SUV, struck the victim’s truck while passing him. Dunn did not stop or slow down, and the victim followed the SUV. Dunn drove to Peanut Lane and turned around in a residential yard and began driving in the direction of the victim’s truck. The victim stopped his truck, and as Dunn passed him, a single shot was fired from the driver’s side toward the victim. The round struck the door of the truck and proceeded to the interior, grazing the victim’s torso. The injury was not life-threatening, and the victim declined medical treatment.

As deputies responded, they learned the suspect’s vehicle was on Ledet Drive and proceeded to that location with assistance from officers with the Thibodaux Police Department. Deputies encountered Dunn who was armed with a handgun and standing behind his vehicle. Dunn initially resisted deputies’ commands, but deputies were able to convince Dunn to drop the firearm and surrender. He was taken into custody, and the firearm and other evidence were collected at the scene.

Dunn was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Hit-and-Run Driving, and Resisting an Officer. He is being held without bail.

Dunn is from Wisconsin, and detectives are investigating his criminal history there. He also has an extensive criminal history in Louisiana with numerous arrests for batteries and assaults, as well as theft, resisting, property damage and a number of traffic violations.