LPSO: Narcotics Agents Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer in Larose

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in Larose on Tuesday. Leroy Allen, 37, was arrested on drug distribution warrants and faces additional charges after he was found with drugs in his possession.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Allen, who is currently on probation. Through investigation, agents had obtained warrants for Allen’s arrest for distribution of fentanyl and heroin.

On June 1, 2021, LPSO narcotics agents accompanied agents from Louisiana Probation and Parole to Allen’s residence on Highway 3235 in Larose. After arriving at the residence, agents made contact with Allen, and he was immediately taken into custody. During a search, agents found approximately 9.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, two bags containing a total of 24.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia along with $3,550 in cash.

Allen was transported to Thibodaux and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrants for Distribution of Fentanyl and Heroin. He was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Crack Cocaine, as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $150,500, but he is also being held for Probation and Parole.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.