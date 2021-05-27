LPSO: Narcotics Agents Net Five Arrests in South Lafourche Area Over the Past Week

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents made five arrests in the South Lafourche area over the past week, including several narcotics dealers. The arrests came after agents obtained search warrants and arrest warrants through investigations.

Agents had obtained warrants for the arrest of Roxie Toups, 26, of Galliano for Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons Under 17. On May 20, 2021, agents located Toups traveling in the Galliano area and conducted a traffic stop. She was immediately taken into custody and found to have fentanyl in her possession. She was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrants and also charged with Possession of Fentanyl. Bail is set at $71,000.

On May 25, 2021, agents conducted a search at a residence on West 178th Street in Galliano. Agents located Jaron Rousse, 19, inside the residence. Rousse had four active warrants for contempt of court and was taken into custody. Agents found him to be in possession of an AR-15 and a pistol (each with large-capacity magazines), approximately 14 ounces of marijuana, and various items commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics. Rousse was arrested and booked into the Correctional Complex on the warrants. He was also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $53,200.

Then on Wednesday, May 26, agents executed two search warrants in the Larose area, one of which was on East 2nd Street in reference to Alexander Williams, 28. During the search, agents found marijuana and a firearm inside the residence. He was arrested and booked into the Correctional Complex on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bail has not yet been set.

Through investigation, agents had also obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Kendell Evans, 23, of East 23rd Street in Larose for Distribution of Fentanyl. Agents located Evans traveling in the Larose area and conducted a traffic stop along LA Highway 1. After Evans pulled the vehicle over, he exited and threw an item into Bayou Lafourche. Agents placed Evans under arrest and retrieved the item from the bayou. The item was a plastic bag which had several smaller bags inside containing suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, and Roxicodone. Agents then executed a search warrant at Evans’ residence and located additional Roxicodone, marijuana, a handgun, paraphernalia, and over $4,000 in cash. Evans was booked into the Correctional Complex on the outstanding warrant. He was also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Roxicodone, and Marijuana, as well as Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail has not yet been set.

Haywood Boyd, 36, of Raceland, was traveling with Evans and had two active contempt warrants for his arrest. He was also booked into the Correctional Complex. Bail is set at $1,000 on one warrant, and he’s been sentenced to pay $2,594.50 in fines and costs on the other.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.