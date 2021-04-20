LPSO: Public’s help sought to identify man wanted for shoplifting incidents

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced investigators are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection to several shoplifting complaints at a Mathews department store.

On April 19, 2021, deputies responded to a report of an attempted shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter located at 4858 Highway 1 in Mathews. A man had attempted to leave the store without paying for several hundred dollars of items which were in a cart. As he was walking out, store employees stopped the man and grabbed the cart. They told the man to remain on scene while waiting for law enforcement, but he left the area on foot. The man had been dropped off at the store by someone driving a black pickup truck. Further investigation revealed the store had been investigating several other recent shoplifting incidents involving the same man. Over $1,000 in merchandise had been stolen in those incidents.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to identify this man. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.