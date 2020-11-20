LPSO: Reward being offered for information leading to arrest in mini-storage burglaries

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for burglarizing several mini-storage units in Thibodaux.

On the morning of November 18, 2020, deputies and detectives responded to a call of several storage units having been burglarized at two mini-storage facilities on LA Highway 3185 in Thibodaux. A total of 28 storage units were found to have been burglarized. The extent of property stolen remains under investigation, but at least two off-road motorcycles (“dirt bikes”) and one generator were reported stolen during the burglaries.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.