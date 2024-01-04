LPSO: Reward Offered for Information in Damaged Bulldozer Investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for damaging a bulldozer in Thibodaux.

On November 1, 2023, detectives with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a case of a John Deere bulldozer that was damaged. It was parked on private property in a sugar cane field located just off Abby Road in Thibodaux between Forty Arpent Road and the subdivisions of The Meadows and Sugar Ridge. The windows of the bulldozer were cracked and one of the doors was completely shattered with a cement block. Detectives determined that the bulldozer was damaged at some point between October 30 and October 31, 2023.

A second incident occurred at some point between December 29, 2023, and January 1, 2024. In this incident, the cracked windows from the first incident were completely shattered.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help to solve this crime. Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.