LPSO: Search warrant leads to 8 arrests on drug, other chargers

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents executed several search warrants in the South Lafourche area on Wednesday which resulted in eight arrests.

On April 28, 2021, agents received information regarding L.J. Danos, 38, of Larose possibly in possession of a large amount of heroin. With assistance from narcotics agents from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, LPSO agents located Danos at a camper located on East Main Street in Cut Off owned by Gary Robinson, 53, of Grand Isle. Danos was present with several other individuals, including Richard Baldwin, 40, of Galliano and Charlene Blanchard, 33, of Grand Isle who had active warrants. Agents obtained search warrants and found over 200 grams of heroin in Danos’ possession. The street value of the heroin is approximately $20,000. Inside the camper, agents discovered $3,200 in cash and a small amount of Suboxone later determined to belong to Robinson and Rebecca Hickox, 49, of Cut Off.

Agents also learned that Robinson was at a Larose motel. Agents proceeded to the motel and located Robinson and Kristin Williams, 35, of Galliano. They were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

All six were arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for booking as follows:

Danos: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $50,500.

Robinson: Possession of Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.

Williams: Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is not yet set.

Baldwin: four counts of contempt of court. Bail is set at $13,045.

Hickox: Possession of Suboxone, contempt of court. Bail is set at $5,400.

Blanchard: contempt of court. Bail is set at $750.

Also on Wednesday, agents conducted a traffic stop on an SUV just north of the Larose area and identified convicted felon Jerome Theriot, 50, of Larose as the driver. A K-9 deputy on scene alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Agents discovered narcotics and a firearm inside the SUV. Through further investigation, agents obtained a search warrant for Theriot’s residence on West 1st Street. There, agents located Jillien Jarvis, 39, of Golden Meadow who had several active warrants. They also discovered additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Theriot and Jarvis were both transported to the Correctional Complex for booking.

Theriot was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and improper vehicle lighting. Bail is set at $30,650.

Jarvis was booked on active warrants for a probation violation and three counts of contempt. She was also charged with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held without bail due to the probation violation.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.