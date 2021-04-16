LPSO: Search warrant leads to seizure of meth, cash and three arrests

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three people have been arrested after narcotics agents seized methamphetamine, cash and other related items during a search of a Gheens Residence. Gary Allan Matherne, 25, was arrested along with his father, Gary Matherne Jr., 53, and Sierra Cheramie, 30.

Agents began an investigation after receiving a tip about possible illegal drug activity at the Mathernes’ residence on South Leon Drive in Gheens. Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence and arrived on April 15, 2021. Gary Allan Matherne was present at the residence along with several others including Gary Matherne Jr. and Sierra Cheramie. During the search, agents located approximately 6.8 ounces of methamphetamine, $4,396 in cash, and various items commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics, all of which was determined to belong to Gary Allan Matherne. Agents also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a room in the residence which was determined to belong to Gary Matherne Jr. and Cheramie. All three were transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for booking.

Gary Allan Matherne was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and his bail is set at $250,300.

Gary Matherne Jr. was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and his bail is set at $25,300.

Sierra Cheramie was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and her bail is set at $2,300.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Gary Allan Matherne