LPSO searching for 34-year-old Thibodaux man

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Troymicheal Johnlouis of Thibodaux. He was reportedly last seen entering a dark-colored, four-door car being driven by a woman on the evening of September 16, 2023.

Johnlouis is described as 5’4″ tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, and he has a tattoo on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black slippers. Detectives suspect foul play is involved. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.