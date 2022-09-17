LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation.

Miles is described as 5’11″ black male weighing 155 pounds. He is of medium build with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on Nicole Street in Bayou Blue. Anyone who sees Miles or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433. Tips can also be submitted via the Bayou Tips mobile app or online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.

A preliminary investigation suggests Miles squeezed through a drainage opening (approximately 10 inches by 14 inches) after removing the metal cover. Investigators have determined that Miles was assisted by one or more inmates as well as a person or persons outside the facility.

Miles was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on September 4, 2022, after being arrested by the Lockport Police Department for aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice. He was also being held on charges of second degree murder and aggravated second degree battery for Lafayette Parish and attempted second degree murder in Terrebonne Parish.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to follow up on leads that are expected to result in his apprehension.

There are no further details available at this time. We will provide more information as it can be made available.