UPDATE: LPSO Searching for Person in Connection with Cut Off Shooting

UPDATE: 5:08 p.m.

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies have located Rogelio Xavier Ledezma and he has been taken into custody. He was wanted in connection with a shooting incident that took place Monday afternoon at a residence on West Main Street in Cut Off. He is now in custody. Further details will be released at a later time.

_____________________________________________________________

Original story:

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for Rogelio Xavier Ledezma in connection with a shooting incident that took place this afternoon at a residence on West Main Street in Cut Off. Ledezma is believed to be armed. If seen, please contact 911 immediately.