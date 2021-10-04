UPDATE: LPSO Searching for Person in Connection with Cut Off Shooting

TPSO Deputy Shot on Duty
October 4, 2021

UPDATE: 5:08 p.m.

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies have located Rogelio Xavier Ledezma and he has been taken into custody. He was wanted in connection with a shooting incident that took place Monday afternoon at a residence on West Main Street in Cut Off. He is now in custody. Further details will be released at a later time.

_____________________________________________________________



Original story:

 

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for Rogelio Xavier Ledezma in connection with a shooting incident that took place this afternoon at a residence on West Main Street in Cut Off. Ledezma is believed to be armed. If seen, please contact 911 immediately.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

October 1, 2021

Terrebonne Parish escaped inmate now in custody

Read more