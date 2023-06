Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify these two people in reference to a shoplifting investigation at a Bayou Blue store. If you can identify them, you can submit a tip to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersbr.org or via the Bayou Tips mobile app. If you are not interested in anonymity or a reward, you can simply send a quick email to info@lpso.net.