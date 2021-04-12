LPSO: Students find handgun on Thibodaux elementary school campus

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin reported a handgun was found near the edge of C.M. Washington Elementary School property in Thibodaux on Monday. While the incident remains under investigation, officials believe the gun had been there for several days and do not believe there is any ongoing threat at the school.

At around 11:45 a.m. on April 12, 2021, school officials were notified that students had found a handgun on campus. The gun was found lying in the grass near the edge of the school property near School Street. When the LPSO School Resource Officer secured the weapon, he determined it to be a Glock 23 handgun with an extended magazine which was loaded. Based on evidence observed at the scene, it is believed the gun had been lying there for several days. The school had just reopened on Monday having been closed for ten days for spring break.

At this time, there is no evidence that any student brought the weapon to school. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and is working with the Thibodaux Police Department due to the school being located within the City of Thibodaux. The gun will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab in Baton Rouge for further investigation.

Sheriff Webre said, “We will be working closely with Thibodaux Police to investigate this matter fully to determine how the gun ended up on campus. This could have been a disastrous day if not for these students who did the right thing and reported it to school officials. They are truly heroes.”