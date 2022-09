Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are currently investigating a disturbance that occurred on and around Gisclair Avenue in Galliano this morning involving a man with a firearm. The man is in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. South Lafourche High School was placed on lockdown for a short time this morning during due to its proximity to the incident, but there was never a direct threat to the school.

More information will be available as this story develops.