LPSO: Three arrested on drug charges in Larose

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three people were arrested on drug charges in Larose on Tuesday. Reggie Estay, 46, and Alexander Creppel, 57, both of Larose, were arrested along with Michael Guidry Jr., 47, of Lockport.

While patrolling the Larose area on the afternoon of May 11, 2021, narcotics agents responded to a reported disturbance reported at Estay’s residence on West 11th Street. When agents arrived, they discovered several people at the residence including Estay, Creppel and Guidry. Creppel and Guidry were found in possession of meth, and Creppel also had drug paraphernalia in his possession. Agents also noticed various drug paraphernalia around the residence and applied for a search warrant. After obtaining the warrant, agents found meth and paraphernalia belonging to Estay. All three men were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Estay and Creppel were each charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. Estay’s bail is set at $10,100. Creppel posted bail in the amount of $2,600 and was released on Wednesday afternoon. Guidry was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, and his bail is set at $7,500.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.