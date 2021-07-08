LPSO: Three arrests made in connection with vehicle pursuit

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of three Raceland men who were involved in a vehicle pursuit on June 15, 2021. Ta’Corein Jones, 20, and Jamyren Richard, 22, were arrested on the day of the incident. Tyrese Thomas, 22, was arrested on July 6, 2021.

At around 1 p.m. on June 15, 2021, deputies received a call about occupants in a burgundy car brandishing firearms and causing a disturbance in the area of a fast-food restaurant in Mathews. While en route, deputies observed the car traveling on LA Highway 1 near its intersection with LA Highway 182 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the car refused to stop, traveling down several Raceland streets. As they arrived on Garden Street, the occupants abandoned the car and began running from the scene with one passenger carrying a rifle. The unmanned vehicle continued traveling until it crashed into a ditch. Deputies followed them and immediately took Jones, one of the passengers, into custody. He was found to have marijuana and MDMA pills in his possession.

Deputies also learned Richard, who fled the scene with the rifle, was located at a residence on St. Louis Street and other patrol deputies, detectives, and narcotics agents were already on scene. Richard eventually exited the residence, and he was taken into custody without further incident. Investigators obtained a search warrant and located an AR-15 inside the residence which is believed the be the gun Richard was carrying.

Jones and Richard were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Jones was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Possession of Marijuana, Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances and Resisting an Officer. Jones was released on July 16, 2021 after posting $36,000 bail. Meanwhile, Richard was booked on outstanding warrants stemming from a separate case for Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was charged with another firearm possession charge in this incident, as well as Resisting an Officer. Richard’s bail is set at $126,500.

Investigators identified Thomas as the driver of the car during the incident and obtained warrants for his arrest. On July 6, 2021, agents with the LPSO Narcotics section and Louisiana Probation and Parole located Thomas at his residence and took him into custody. After obtaining a search warrant for his residence, agents also located a handgun. Thomas was booked into the Correctional Complex on the warrants for Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bail is set at $35,000.