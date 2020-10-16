LPSO: Track Loader and Trailer Stolen from Job Site in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating the theft of equipment at a construction site in Thibodaux.

On Thursday morning, deputies were flagged down by a man who reported equipment had been stolen from his construction company at a job site on Shadow Pointe Road in Thibodaux. Deputies learned a white Bobcat compact track loader and a 20-foot trailer were stolen. Combined, the property is valued up to $45,000. Investigators confirmed the equipment was last seen at the job site on the afternoon of Monday, October 12.

As the investigation continues, detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving this crime. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.