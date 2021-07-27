LPSO: Two arrested as agents seize over four pounds of meth, marijuana and other drugs at Raceland home

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two people have been charged after narcotics agents seized over three pounds of methamphetamine, more than one pound of marijuana and other drugs, as well as firearms and cash at a Raceland residence. Christopher Adams, 36, was arrested on Monday as part of the investigation. His girlfriend, Tami Lantia, 42, had been arrested after an initial search in May 2021.

As part of an investigation, narcotics agents obtained a search warrant for Adams’ residence on Canal Street in Raceland. On May 10, 2021, agents arrived at the residence to conduct a search with assistance by Louisiana State Police. At the residence, they made contact with Lantia and learned Adams was working out of state. During a search of the residence, agents discovered a more than a pound of marijuana and other suspected narcotics as well as numerous firearms and cash. In all, agents seized the following:

535.8 grams of marijuana;

31.2 grams of methamphetamine;

0.5 grams of suspected cocaine;

14 vials of steroids;

9 firearms (4 rifles, 3 handguns, and 2 shotguns);

$5,005 in cash; and

various drug paraphernalia.

Agents learned Lantia had knowledge of the marijuana which had been delivered by mail, and she was found in direct possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. She was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Methamphetamine. She was released that same day after posting bail in the amount of $12,500.

Three days later, on May 13, 2021, agents learned of another possible drug delivery to the residence and obtained another search warrant. During a search, agents discovered a package containing approximately 1,450.2 grams of methamphetamine. Agents obtained warrants for Adams’ arrest for Principle to Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Steroids, as well as Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On July 26, 2021, agents located Adams and he was taken into custody on the active warrants. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was released later that day after posting bail in the amount of $42,500.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.